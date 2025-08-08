Three men have been jailed after a shotgun was fired at a car in Lancaster in what police described as a revenge attack between criminals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Lynch, 26, Sean Corless, 40, and Niall Thompson, 29, appeared before Judge Graham Knowles at Preston Crown Court today to be sentenced over the incident.

The court heard how on the evening of January 25 last year, Thompson stole a blue BMW 2 Series after breaking into a home on Whams Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Lynch, Sean Corless and Niall Thompson have been jailed after shooting a firearm at a car in Lancaster | Lancashire Police

He drove the stolen car through the city towards Heysham while keeping in contact with Lynch and Corless.

At around 10.23pm, the BMW pulled onto Ennerdale Close and reversed towards another car.

A single shotgun blast shattered the rear windscreen of the target vehicle and left extensive damage to its bodywork.

The BMW then sped off, mounting a pavement and narrowly missing an oncoming taxi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stolen car was later found burned out on a farm track near Meldon Road, Heysham, in an apparent attempt to destroy forensic evidence.

Investigators recovered discarded items along the escape route, including a Jack Daniels & Coke can bearing Corless’s DNA and a glove containing DNA from both Lynch and Corless. The glove also carried gunshot residue.

When Lynch was arrested, he told officers: “I knew it was coming anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also recovered a green spent shotgun cartridge hidden inside a pencil case at the address where he was found, along with a machete.

Thompson was arrested separately after fleeing from a vehicle stopped by police.

All three men admitted their roles in the offence.

Lynch, of Long Acre, Bamber Bridge, was jailed for six years, Corless, of no fixed address for five years and Thompson, also of no fixed address, for four years and three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “These three men used a firearm in an attempt to wreak revenge on fellow criminals.

“They had no care for the potential risks to the public and devastation their dangerous and reckless actions could have caused.

“Fortunately no one was injured, but the outcome could have so easily been different.

He added: “Incidents involving firearms are rare in Lancashire, but I recognise this caused a lot of concern in the community at the time.

“I hope it provides some comfort to know these men are now behind bars.”