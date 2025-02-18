Three identified after pensioner injured during attempted robbery at Preston Bus Station
The victim suffered injuries to her neck and arm during the incident on December 7 last year.
Officers yesterday released CCTV images of three people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
Police today confirmed they had been identified following the appeal and “will be spoken to in due course.”
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thanks to all who assisted with the appeal.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0547 of December 7.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.