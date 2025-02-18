Three identified after pensioner injured during attempted robbery at Preston Bus Station

Three people have been identified after a woman in her 70s was injured during an attempted robbery at Preston Bus Station.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck and arm during the incident on December 7 last year.

Officers yesterday released CCTV images of three people they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Three people have been identified after a woman was injured during an attempted robbery at Preston Bus Station | Contributed

Police today confirmed they had been identified following the appeal and “will be spoken to in due course.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thanks to all who assisted with the appeal.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0547 of December 7.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

