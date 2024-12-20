Three bus services have been revived in Blackburn, to encourage people to use public transport.

Three routes, linking sheltered accommodation with Blackburn town centre, were removed in 2015/2016 due to cutbacks, but are now reinstated as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) was approved by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council, securing around £3.7million of funding from the government.

Having these bus routes in operation will allow residents to use their bus pass, which cannot be used on dial-a-ride services.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Deputy Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and Executive Member for Growth and Development said: I’m really pleased to see the bus service improvement plan come to fruition. It’s something we’ve been discussing for years and so to see routes being reinstated that had to be lost due to funding cuts is a huge success.

“It’s important that residents now utilise these services, otherwise the risk is that they won’t be seen as sustainable. Taking the bus has so many benefits for our borough, including reducing the number of cars on the road and having a positive impact on the borough’s carbon emissions.

“There is plenty more work to be done, most notably installing the outer circular route which we are working on currently. In the meantime, I ask that residents show their support and use our public transport services.”

The services are as follows:

M9 Blackburn – Griffin – Blackburn Circular

Outbound: Blackburn Bus Station, Penny St, Brown St, Ainsworth St, Richmond Terr, Exchange St, King William St, Barbara Castle Way, Johnston St, Saunders Rd, Wensley Rd, Lancaster St (Hornby Court), Lancaster St, Pleasington St, Garden St, Bath St (Bridgewater Court), Bath St, Garden St, Preston Old Rd, St Phillips St (St Phillips Court), Lansdowne St, Portland St, Norman St, Griffin St, Spring Lane, Stancliffe St, Peel St, Albert St, Charnley St, Aqueduct Rd, Spring Bank Terr (Spring Bank Court)

Inbound: Spring Bank Terr, Aqueduct Rd, Hollin Bridge St, Hamilton St, Lower Hollin Bank St, Chadwick St, Bolton Road, Great Bolton St, Mincing Lane, Mill St, Jubilee St, Railway Rd (Interchange), Salford, Blackburn Bus Station.

M10 Blackburn – Warrenside Close

Outbound: Blackburn Bus Station, Penny St, Barbara Castle Way, Victoria St, Charlotte St, Randall St, Whalley Range, Earl St, Wimberley St (Mandela Court), Troy St (Holly Court), Openshaw Drive, Pleck Farm Ave, Pleckgate Rd, Ramsgreave Drive, Whalley New Rd, Parsonage Rd, Warrenside Close.

Inbound: Warrenside Close, Parsonage Road, Whalley Range, Victoria St, Barbara Castle Way, Penny St, Salford, Blackburn Bus Station.

M11 Blackburn – Tockholes – Belmont

Outbound: Blackburn Bus Station, Penny St, Salford, Railway Rd (Interchange), Jubilee St, Darwen St, Park Rd, Russell St, Bolton Rd (Ewood Hub), Livesey Branch Rd, Albion St (Albion Mill & Brackendale), Albion St, Livesey Branch Road, Gib Lane, Broken Stone Rd, Tockholes Rd, Crookfield Rd, Belmont Rd, Terminates at bottom of Village, Maria Square.

Inbound: From Black Dog, Belmont Rd, Crookfield Rd, Livesey Branch Rd, Albion St (Albion Mill & Brakendale), Albion St, Livesey Branch Road, Bolton Road (Ewood Hub), Bolton Rd, Great Bolton St, Mincing Lane, Mill St, Jubilee St, Railway Rd (Interchange), Salford, Blackburn Bus Station.