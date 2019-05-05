Three arrests after stolen car chase in Preston

A dramatic police chase through Preston led to three people being arrested.

The stolen black Lexus IS was pursued through the city by officers from traffic officers early this morning

Following the car chase, a woman who ran from the stolen car was taken down by Lancashire police dog Jax.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Following a pursuit we recovered the stolen car which was using a cloned number plate. Three people were arrested with the assistance of PD Jax and his handler."

The Lexus was later recovered by police.