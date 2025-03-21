Hundreds of people turned out to a popular jobs fair with a BBC One Apprentice star.

A special jobs fair took place on Thursday at Accrington Town Hall, run by Hyndburn Borough Council to support 45 local businesses with their recruitment.

This proved to be a great success with over 2,000 visitors, and free stands were available for Hyndburn businesses looking to recruit staff at the event, helping both businesses and people looking for vacancies.

Thousands turned out for the Hynburn Jobs Fair. | UGC

The jobs fair was free-to-attend and open to anyone of any age, with opportunities available in employment, people looking for career advice or are thinking about starting an Apprenticeship. Stands ranged from the Army, Police, Network Rail, EE, WEC Group, iMEP International Music Event Production, Clayton Park Bakery, NLTG, Senator, brsk and many more.

The event also welcomed local star of this year's BBC The Apprentice, Emma Rothwell to Accrington Town Hall, who was on hand to talk to visitors about their career goals and next steps on the employment ladder.

There were also two useful workshops, ‘Interview Preparation' and ‘Presentation Skills Workshop' to get people work confident and ready, all provided free.

Emma, who is also the founder of thriving online business Quirky Giraffe, said: “It's so good to be back in Accrington, my home town, and representing my company. Thank you everyone!"

Councillors pictured at the Hyndburn Jobs Fair. | UGC

Councillor Munsif Dad, Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council added: “It's been a wonderful seeing all of the organisations coming in to provide a wealth of opportunities for people. It'll be good to see all those people in their new roles moving forwards!"

This event is part of an exciting events programme delivered by Hyndburn Borough Council and funded by UK Government's UK Shared Prosperity Funding.