Thousands raised at Lancaster mental health show

A variety show for mental health awareness has raised thousands for groups across Lancaster and Morecambe.

Hundreds packed out the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Sunday night to show their support.

The Together Choir at the variety show for mental health awareness at the Lancaster Grand Theatre. Picture by Kevin Horner.

A host of acts including comedians, poets and musicians took to the stage to entertain the crowd of more than 200.

Organised by Karen Wheeler, of the Social Ease group, and Serenity Cafe, the night was to raise awareness and funds for volunteer groups who help those struggling with mental health problems.

“Planning this show has been an emotional rollercoaster for me,” said Karen Wheeler, of Socialease, a mental health group who meet in cafes across the district.

“But if I have learnt one thing, it’s that some of the bravest and strongest people I have ever met, live here and they face a daily internal battle to keep going onwards and upwards.

“Never think they are weak, they are fighters and this show has been about providing the means for others to support them in their fight.”

Hosted by Danny Matthews, from the Bay Radio, the night welcomed singer, David Kay, Jennifer’s Dancers, Lancaster singer, Holly Lovelady, poet, Mazza Vee, Barrow band, Voce, comedian Steff Todd, poet, Sheelagh Hoolihan and Lancaster band, Greenheart.

Together Choir, a choir made up of people from the community who have experienced mental health problems, also took to the stage to sing Love My Life by Robbie Williams.

Voce donated half of their CD sales to the groups which included Serenity Cafe, Social Ease and other organisations who help people with mental health problems.

Raffle tickets added to the total of £2,100 from the night. Information leaflets were also handed to people on the night which offered details of the various organisations.

