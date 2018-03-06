Thousands help in Morecambe dad’s send off

A fundraising page set up to support the grieving family of a popular Morecambe man has raised nearly £4,000.

Richard Lynch died suddenly at home after a day out with his partner Kirstie and five-year-old son, Evan.

Anita, Tracy, John and Richard Lynch.

The dad had just celebrated his 38th birthday and was very well known in the Westgate community.

He was manager of Betfred bookmakers on Glentworth Road West for more than 10 years.

His sister, Tracy Lynch, has said the family are overwhelmed with the support they have received.

“As a family we want everyone to know how grateful we are, everybody has been so brilliant,” said Tracy.

Richard Lynch with his partner Kirstie and son Evan.

“Rich was a legend, he will leave a massive hole in a lot of lives, you could walk anywhere and people knew who he was.

“We still can’t believe it, he was such a big character.”

The page, set up by Lora Donald, a friend of the family, has so far raised £3,730, which will cover the costs of Richard’s funeral and support the family.

Collection buckets have also been placed in various shops on Westgate which have added to the funds.

Richard moved to the town from Liverpool at the age of 12 and went to Morecambe High School.

The Liverpool Football Club fan worked at the Betfred bookmakers in Morecambe and went on to be assistant manager at the Station pub in Carnforth.

After living in Manchester Richard moved back to the resort to work at Betfred in Westgate.

“People went into the bookies just to see Rich and have a joke with him and see him smile,” said Tracy.

“He was so loved, so funny, he didn’t want to be anywhere else but near his family.

“I don’t think it has hit us yet, it will take time for everybody, Kirstie has been so strong.”

“I remember one night he came round at 4am in the morning scared because him and his friends saw a ghost, I will remember funny memories like that,” added Tracy, who also has a brother John and sister Anita.

The family are planning on producing a book containing messages from the community for Evan when he is older.

Richard died at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary last month after suffering a bleed on the brain.

“The ambulance crew were fantastic, they resuscitated him and managed to get a pulse,” said Tracy. “We went up to the hospital with him and he had a massive bleed on the brain and there was nothing they could do for him.”

Richard’s funeral is due to be held at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium today (Tuesday) at 11am.

There will be a celebration afterwards from noon at The Trimpell Sports and Social Club in Morecambe, with live music from Stuart Michaels and Jo Blackburn.