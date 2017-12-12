Thousands donated to city charity after Christmas ball fund-raiser

One of Preston’s leading charities has received a fitting festive donation from one of the city’s top building contractors.

The Space Centre, in Pedders Lane, Ashton, which supports children with disabilities, landed a whopping £45,000 cheque from Pete Marquis Contractors after the company raised the money at its annual charity ball, held at Ribby Hall.

The annual Peter Marquis Charity Ball has this year raised a whopping 45,000 for Preston's Space Centre. The event was held last weekend at Ribby Hall and the money will be used to fund new equipment as well as the building of a new sensory garden

The cheque was officially handed over to Andrea Baker and David Diggins from the Space Centre earlier this month.

The money will now be used to fund new equipment as well as the building of a new sensory garden.

Group Coordinator and Facilitator at the Space Centre, Jane Robinson, said: “We have been amazed at how much has been raised. It’s marvellous.

"It’s going to be put towards the sensory room and repairs to sensory equipment.”

Jane added: “It will help us build our new sensory garden over the next year to give a more-rounded experience to those who come and visit.”

Jane and her husband Stuart recently raised £1,300 for the centre through charity wrestling and cycling events.

Every year, Pete Marquis Contractors, based on Lea Lane, Preston, raise money for a charity of choice at their annual charity ball.

More than £250,000 has been raised through various events organised by Pete Marquis for valuable and worthwhile causes, which has included St Catherine’s Hospice.