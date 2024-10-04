Love Island star is running from Lancaster to Preston today for tragic reason
Danica Taylor who starred on the eighth season of the ITVX reality show will be running through Lancaster to Preston in support of her partner.
The 23-year-old and Nathan Grant will be running the entire length of England to raise money for Cancer Research UK until Wednesday, October 23.
Nathan is embarking on the ‘England Victory Lap Challenge’ in memory of his brother Christopher Grant who sadly lost his battle with cancer aged 34, leaving his three-year-old daughter without a father.
He will be running every day for approximately 30 miles – the equivalent of completing a marathon per day.
The route begins in Longtown, Cumbria, and finishes in Land’s End, Cornwall.
By the end of the challenge, Nathan will have covered over 500 miles on foot in total.
Danica, who was previously linked to Preston footballer Jamie Allen after her appeared on the dating show, will be running part of the trail with Nathan, and at other times will be supporting alongside in their campaign van.
She said: “Nathan, in general, is nothing short of extraordinary. He’s dedicated, resilient and I’m super proud of him embarking on such a huge journey.
“Cancer affects so many people and we want to be a voice for those who have been affected.
“Nathan has been pushing himself physically for over a thousand days now, so I’m certain he will do the whole of England proud.”
If you would like to make a donation to Nathan for Cancer Research click HERE.
