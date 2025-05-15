One of Leyland’s most eye-catching landmarks has been removed - but only temporarily.

The bronze Leyland Motors' Worker Statue on Hough Lane in front of the Leyland Market sign was taken away by staff from South Ribble Borough Council on Monday - after he became “wobbly and unsafe”.

They said: “Don’t worry we will be taking him away for a while and will improve his foundations to make sure he doesn’t have a fall! In the meantime, he will be safely stored, and we're currently looking at how we can put him back as soon as possible, subject to safety and site constraints. We thank you for your patience during this time.”

Leyland Motors statue | SRBC

The statue

The statue portrays a Leyland Motors worker leaving the former North Works site, which is now the home of Leyland Market, and is based on a 1920s photograph of workers exiting the factory gate.

In 2011, an appeal was launched for information on who the man in the photograph was - and in 2019 the name Walt Barnes was suggested.