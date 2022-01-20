This is why multiple fire engines were spotted near Miller Arcade in Preston yesterday

Approximately six fire engines were seen in Church Street near the Miller Arcade at around 3.35pm on Wednesday (January 20).

Traffic was building in Birley Street and Jacson Street following the reports, with residents sharing the news on social media.

One resident Tweeted: "Don't know what's happened around Miller arcade but it must be approaching double figures for the amount of fire engines on Church Street, Birley Street and Jacson Street."

Multiple fire engines were spotted responding to an incident in Church Street near the Miller Arcade (Credit: Google)

But Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service today (January 20) confirmed it was a false alarm.

"We attended an incident on Birley Street in Preston but it was a false alarm," a spokeswoman for LFRS explained.

