This is why Fulwood Leisure Centre has closed its swimming pools during the Easter holidays

The swimming pools at Fulwood Leisure Centre have been closed due to a mechanical fault - and they are likely to remain shut throughout the Easter holidays.

The leisure centre has confirmed that both the main pool and the teaching pool will remain closed until further notice due to a mechanical fault.

Fulwood Leisure Centre - owned and operated by charitable social enterprise GLL (Greenwich Leisure Ltd) - said the pools are unlikely to reopen during the Easter holidays.

In January, the leisure centre closed the pool due to concerns over 'raised pH levels' in the water.

The leisure centre explained to customers that raised PH levels were detected during a routine maintenance of the pool. Raised PH levels can cause red eyes and irritation to swimmers' skin.

It closed again for an extended period in March due to "ongoing maintenance issues".

A spokesperson for GLL said: “GLL apologises for the inconvenience to customers caused by the unforeseen closure of Fulwood Leisure Centre’s swimming pools.

“This has been caused by a mechanical fault to the air handling unit.

"Engineers are currently on site and the team is working hard to get the pool reopened as soon as possible.

“While Fulwood’s pools are closed, swimmers can use West View swimming pool – a timetable for which can be found on our website or a copy requested at Fulwood Reception.

“We are hoping to have information on timescales for re-opening within the next 48hrs and will update the website as soon as we know more.”

It is not the first time that the leisure centre has closed the pools for an extended duration due to problems.