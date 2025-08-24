Work is being carried out to replace every traffic bollard in Blackburn with Darwen.

The borough council has received £630,000 government funding to improve the road network across the area, and work on the bollards is one of the key priorities.

Until recently, all of the bollards in the borough have been illuminated, burning 24 hours a day with a lamp that needed to be replaced every three to four years. However, with around 150 of 554 left to change, by the end of this year, all traffic bollards will be reflective. The council claims that reflective traffic bollards provide the same benefits as illuminated ones and are just as visible.

They say they are much more easily maintained and are incredibly durable – even being able to withstand being struck by a vehicle, as they will rebound to their original state. If the illuminated bollards were struck, the whole unit had to be replaced. With the reflective bollards, there should be no reason to replace them.

This will free up the council’s street lighting team, of which there are five staff members, meaning they can attend to other priorities, as they look after over 22,000 assets including streetlights, zebra crossings, illuminated signs, bollards and more. And as an added bonus to enhancing signage across the borough, the new traffic bollards will save £27,469 annually on energy costs.

Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Executive Member for Growth and Development said: “Taking small actions such as replacing our traffic bollards for more environmentally friendly alternatives is an easy way to cut down on our energy use, whilst improving the highway infrastructure.

“The reflective bollards will save over £27,000 on electricity costs, reduce the number of lamps we replace, the number of hours of maintenance required and pay for themselves in five years. It’s a win-win situation. One of our main corporate priorities is to deliver our climate emergency plan and by reducing our energy consumption levels, we’re lowering our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Four options of reflective bollards are being utilised in the borough: Keep left, keep right, no entry and opal – which stands in the middle of two lanes to show that they separate.