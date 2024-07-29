Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With school holidays underway, the RAC predicts that 27 million drivers will take leisure trips by car this week, making it the second busiest summer getaway since 2015.

Many will bring pets along, but drivers should be aware that failing to follow certain lesser-known rules with your pets could lead to fines of up to £5,000.

The road can present numerous potential hazards for our four-legged friends, and with this in mind, pet-sitting platform TrustedHousesitters has shared five safety tips pet owners need to adhere to this summer: Clunk Click - Seatbelt on

Just as any passenger in your car is required to wear a seatbelt, your pet must also be secured while travelling | TrustedHousesitters

Just as any passenger in your car is required to wear a seatbelt, your pet must also be secured while travelling. Depending on your pet, you may need additional items such as a crate or harness to keep them secure.

Rule 57 of The Highway Code states: “When in a vehicle, make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly.”

Although breaking this code doesn’t carry a direct penalty, drivers could still be pulled over by police for driving without due care and attention. This offence can result in a fine of up to £5,000.

Head out the window

We’ve all smiled with joy when seeing a furry friend leaning out of the window, however rule 57 of The Highway Code also applies to this common habit.

Letting your dog hang out of the window could result in a £5k fine. Whilst it can be commonly seen during warm weather and may be tempting to let your dog experience the nice cool breeze, allowing this can pose significant health and safety risks for your pet.

Be aware of extreme temperatures

While it may not be illegal, shocking research reveals that 2 in 5 (40%) dog-owning motorists admit to leaving their furry friends alone in the car on a hot day.

Even in cooler weather, car temperatures can drop rapidly, leading to potentially life-threatening conditions such as hypothermia. In less severe cases, being left alone can create separation anxiety in pets and cause distress.

Pack essential items

Just as you pack essentials for your kids, such as food, medication and SPF, it is equally important to pack for your pet to ensure their comfort, health and safety.

Make sure to bring a sufficient supply of water, along with a portable, car-safe water bottle, in case traffic builds up and you are stationary for long periods. Additionally, pack a basic first aid kit tailored for your pet and any comfort toys or a blanket to keep them relaxed.

Plan frequent stops

Plan for frequent stops to allow your pet to stretch and get some fresh air, especially during longer journeys.

This will reduce your pet's anxiety and allow both the pet and the driver to relax during the road trip. It is advised to take a break every one to two hours.