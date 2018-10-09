This is why armed police were deployed in Preston

Have your say

Armed police were today involved in an operation in Preston after a man threatened to harm himself.

Negotiators persuaded him to leave the property.

Witnesses saw several police vehicles near the junction of Croasdale Avenue and Heathfield Drive, Ribbleton,.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said : "We were called around 9.40am today to reports of a concern for safety in Ribbleton.

"A man had threatened to harm himself at a property in Heathfield Drive.

"Officers attended and following negotiation the man left the property.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment."