Villagers have been warned that a key playing field will remain out of bounds into the summer holidays.

Longton playing fields, which can be accessed from Liverpool Road next to the Black Bull, and also from School Lane, behind the playground, is used for football, dog walking, and for the village Spring Fete.

Access was closed off on April 28 while South Ribble Borough Council completed drainage work, with heavy plant machiney used for excavation works. At the time, the council advised that the closure would be ‘up to eight weeks’, which would have been the week commencing June 23.

However, the playing fields have not reopened, and now an update has been posted on the metal fencing.

The field has been closed off since April | CM

It reads: “We are having to delay the reopening of the playing field. This is due to the extreme dry weather we experienced in May and June which prevented the grass seed from germinating, this then prevented us from carrying out the final stages of the work to the original timescale.

“We are now looking to have the playing field open by August. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

It means the recreation area will be out of bounds after local schools have broken up for summer. Longton Primary School, whose site shares a boundary with the playing fields, breaks up for summer today.

The newly-refurbished children’s play area will remain open.