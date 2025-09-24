A mast nearly 21m tall could soon be built in the heart of the Forest of Bowland - if plans are given the green light.

London-based Airwave Solutions Ltd, have given prior notification to Ribble Valley Borough Council for the existing 15.7m lattice at Dunsop Bridge Trout Farm to be extended by 5m to create a 20.7m tower.

Their proposal is that the new tower would also feature additional antennae, and would be used to facilitate the Emergency Services Network (ESN) - a Government program to provide a new 4G critical communications system for the emergency services.

Dunsop Bridge Trout Farm, where the annentae is | Google

The ESN is replacing the existing Airwave radio system and is intended to provide police, fire, and ambulance services with secure and resilient 4G voice, video, and data communications. The masts associated with it are generally permitted under the Town and Country Planning Act.

No documents have been made available for inspection by the public on Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning portal.

Dunsop Bridge - and it’s significance

Dunsop Bridge is a picturesque village at entrance to the Trough Of Bowland. Known for it’s walking routes, it is often cited as the geographic centre of Great Britain, although the exact point is at Whitendale Hanging Stones, near Brennand Farm, 4.5m north of the village.

In 1992, BT installed its 100,000th payphone at Dunsop Bridge and included a plaque to explain its significance. The telephone box was unveiled by Sir Ranulph Fiennes. In BT's A1141 list of unique alphabetical Telephone Exchange codes, the code for Dunsop Bridge is DSB.