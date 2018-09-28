This is when Lancashire will see icy weather conditions as Arctic blast set to hit the UK

Although the past few days have seen a rise in temperatures, weather conditions expected of the Autumn season are now set to hit.

The first frost of Autumn is set to hit Lancashire this weekend, as icy conditions are set to blow in from the Arctic.

Although the past few days have seen a rise in temperatures, weather conditions expected of the Autumn season are now set to hit

Cooler temperatures and icy frosts are forecast for the north of the UK, with the chance of snow in Scotland.

According to the Met Office, tonight in Lancashire will be a dry and generally clear night, with only light winds.

However, a few shallow mist patches may form in river valleys, and a widespread frost is expected by morning with a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

This change in weather conditions firmly mark the end of summer, with Met Office forecasters warning the UK could be due for an early taste of winter.

Although some parts of the region will see sunny spells on Saturday, this will be after a cold start and the temperature will only then reach a maximum temperature of 14C. Lows of 6C are also forecast over the weekend.

The Met Office forecast for the UK in general states that it will be a dry and largely clear night for most tonight, with temperatures falling low enough to give a widespread frost by dawn.

The forecast for Sunday (September 30 to Tuesday October 2) shows showers in the north and east, these being wintry over Scottish mountains.

Nicola Maxey, Met Office spokeswoman, said: "It is going to turn colder towards the weekend with a northerly flow of Arctic air bringing temperatures down compared to earlier in the week.

“Friday will feel colder and we could see some patchy frosts first thing, daytime temperatures will reach the mid-teens at best and it will feel colder in the north.

“Overnight into Saturday we could see more widespread frosts with temperatures widely dropping, anywhere in the country could see a frost.

Gale-force winds may also affect northern parts of England, especially along northern coasts, with blustery showers on Saturday.