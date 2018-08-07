This is when heavy rain and wind will hit Lancashire as temperatures dip

The extended heatwave is set to see a dip in temperatures this week, with heavy rain and wind expected in Lancashire.

Wednesday will see a mixture of sunny spells and some scattered showers, which may be locally heavy in places.

However, any showers will ease later on in the day, but it will still feel cooler and fresher compared to the beginning of the week.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday will be around 21 °C, before gradually dipping to around 16C by the weekend.

Thursday will be considerably cooler, fresher and more showery, but it will be Friday that sees the weather become increasingly unsettled, with this continuing on into the weekend.

Blackpool and surrounding areas are forecast hail overnight on Thursday, with the expected to continue into the early hours of Friday morning.

Preston will see light showers throughout the day on Friday, before this turns into heavier rain and cloud on Saturday.

Burnley and surrounding areas are set to be similar, with light rain on Friday, which will then become heavier and accompanied by cloud on Saturday.

However, Sunday in Burnley is set to continue to have heavier rain and cloud, which will then become lighter with sunny intervals on Monday.

Lancashire in general on Friday will see light showers throughout most of the day, before Saturday becomes increasingly wet and windy.

Saturday is forecast to be overcast throughout the day, with heavy rain and temperatures of around 18C.

Light rain showers are then set to occur on both Sunday and Monday, with some sunny intervals and temperatures of around 18C.

Frank Saunders, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “After weeks of predominantly high temperatures and very little rainfall for many parts of the country, high pressure is finally breaking down allowing a cold front to introduce cooler, fresher air from the Atlantic to all parts of the UK.

“Temperatures will still often be in the low to mid-20s Celsius in eastern parts of England for the rest of this week, which although is above average for the time of year, will be notably cooler than recent weeks.

“Elsewhere, temperatures in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and western England will be closer to average, the high teens being typical.”