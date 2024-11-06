Preston’s only fine-dining restaurant has been hailed by Times food critic Giles Coren.

The award-winning 3 AA Rosette restaurant has just received an impressive 9.67 rating from Coren, who is known as one of the UK’s toughest critics.

Known for championing local, seasonal ingredients and delivering meticulously crafted dishes, Aven’s unique approach to fine dining made a big impression on the critic. Coren highlighted the restaurant’s attention to detail, creative flavours and elegant execution, crediting the passion of the chefs and the nature of the restaurant. He wrote: “These are supremely gifted and thoughtful chefs and this is proper Northern hospitality: Original, Modern and Sleek.”

Food from Aven's October menu | Aven

“For us, getting such high praise from Giles Coren is beyond exciting,” says Head Chef Sean Wrest. “This recognition is a testament to our amazing team, our local suppliers, and the loyal community who have supported us from the beginning. We want every guest to feel the magic of what Lancashire has to offer.”

Aven, in Camden Place, and which was previously known as 263, represents Preston in both the Good Food Guide and the Michelin Guide, which highlights “intense flavours” and describes it as a “sweet restaurant”.

The Aven Team | Aven

“Seeing Aven recognized on a national scale is really special,” say co owners Oli Martin and Alex Blamire. “It’s more than just a win for us—it’s a win for fine dining restaurants accross the UK as well as Preston’s food scene and all the passionate local producers we work with. Despite the challenges facing restaurants today, we’re excited to keep bringing something extraordinary to our guests.”

For more information or to book a table, visit www.avenrestaurant.com