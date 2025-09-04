An announcement has been made on the future of Preston Fire Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an annual report, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) have said they are reviewing emergency cover in Preston, and that the station in Blackpool Road “has been identified for long-term redevelopment”.

They said they “intend to create a new, modern station either in the same place or another location that services both our staff and the local community well”, however, one option is looking more realistic than the other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report adds: “An extensive survey of potential sites was carried out without a feasible option being identified for relocation, so work continues to explore options to replace the station. In the short-term we are making improvements so it remains fit for purpose with improvements to welfare facilities and structural repairs.

“This work forms part of a review of emergency cover across the Preston area to ensure fire engines are situated and staffed in ways that provide the best response to local risks and emergencies. Stakeholder engagement will take place as the review progresses.”

Preston Fire Station, Blackpool Road | Google

The station - close to Deepdale Retail Park - was built in 1962, and replaced an earlier station in Tithebarn Street, which was demolished to make way for the bus station.

It houses a wholetime crew, and equipment including a boat, two fire engines, a major rescue unit, polaris and an aerial ladder platform. From 2014 to 2022, the North West Ambulance Service operated from a base at the fire station, after ambulance staff were forced out of their previous base in Deepdale Road because it was declared dangerous due to subsidence.