A decision will be made this week on whether to allow a new Burger King to be built in the car park of a busy supermarket.

Burger King Uk Group (BKUK) Group Ltd and Tesco Stores Ltd made an application for the Leyland Tesco Express store in February - and on Thursday, South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee will have its say.

But the plans have attracted objections from neighbours, who cite worries including increased traffic, a negative impact upon adjacent listed buildings and conservation area, the proliferation and proximity of takeaways in Leyland, and noise, light, air and odour issues.

What is proposed

The application is for a standalone drive-through pod unit with a gross internal floor area of approximately 232 sqm in an an area closest to the boundary with Leyland Leisure Centre. The building would be constructed in natural materials including grey and brown timber cladding, with glazed areas and a decorative red band along the roof edge.

The applicant seeks permission for opening hours of 8am – 11pm over seven days a week and expects to employ 35 people. Outside would be a small seating area and associated parking area with 11 spaces including two accessible, and cycle parking. The seating area would be screened by the proposed building from residents on Fox Lane.

The proposal would see loss of 110 parking spaces, but would provide 11 for the proposal’s use in addition to dedicated service and large vehicle parking. Tesco say the area for the proposed development area is underused compared to the remaining car park.

How the Burger King would look at Leyland's Tesco Express | Urban Edge/SRBC

Statutory consultees, including Lancashire County Council’s highways department, have not raised objections.

What is recommended?

Planning officers at South Ribble Borough Council have recommended that committee members approve the application. A report states: “The proposed erection of a drive thru restaurant/hot food takeaway with ancillary infrastructure is considered to be acceptable. The proposal, will not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area and whilst there are nearby residential properties, proposed and existing screening and proposed conditions are such that loss of amenity by virtue of noise, odour and overlooking are not anticipated. There are no highway safety implications resulting from the proposed development, and as the proposal accords with Policies 1 and 17 of the Core Strategy together with Policies B1, F1 and G17 of the South Ribble Local Plan the application is recommended for approval subject to the imposition of conditions.”

The meeting will be held at 6pm on Thursday, October 9 at Leyland’s Civic Centre in West Paddock.