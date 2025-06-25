After days of speculation, it’s finally been confirmed that the SpudBros are Preston North End’s new shirt sponsors.

The unique partnership with UK’s most talked-about food creators will see their logo on all of the first team’s playing kit for at least the 2025/26 season.

The SpudBros have taken the internet - and the nation - by storm. What started as a humble hot potato cart in Preston has transformed into a viral sensation. Jacob and Harley Nelson, aka the SpudBros have grown a following of over 6 million and collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Sidemen, MrBeast, Will Smith and Alex Warren. They’ve partnered with household brands from Lidl to PlayStation and KFC and are now expanding internationally with their franchise concept, SpudBros Express.

They credit their success to the incredible support they’ve felt from the people of Preston. This collaboration between Preston North End and the SpudBros is a special one, symbolising ambition, pride, and local passion.

A lifelong North End fan, Harley spoke with delight at partnering with his boyhood club. He said: “What more can I say, this is a dream come true. We’re here to help PNE make history. Let’s take it to the top this season and show the world what Preston’s all about!”

Jacob said: “Being from Preston, this is a moment we’ve dreamed of. From running around the pitch as mascots to seeing our brand on the front of Preston North End’s shirt - it’s beyond special. We’re proud Prestonians and will always give back and support the city that made us. The passion here is unmatched, and it’s something we wish everyone could experience. We’re honoured to be part of the legacy of the club.”

Tony Nelson, aka the Spudfather added: “To sponsor PNE is a homecoming for us. Our story started in this city, and it shaped everything we stand for. We believe in this club, its supporters, and the magic that happens when a community comes together. As the new kits are unveiled and anticipation builds, one thing is certain: this is the season to “ignite the belief”.

PNE New Home Shirt Deepdale on Lewis Gibson | PNE

An incredibly unique partnership and one like no other Preston North End has been involved in before, CEO Peter Ridsdale commented on the beginning of a relationship with an ever-growing local business. He said: “In an era where sports sponsorship has often become a remote partnership with little in common with the team in question we are absolutely delighted to be moving from one local company PAR Group to another Preston company - SpudBros as our main front of shirt sponsor.

“SpudBros are one of the fastest growing brands in the UK and their phenomenal worldwide media exposure and international recognition teaming up with the original invincibles football club feels like a perfect match. We are excited to be working with individuals with such enthusiasm, excitement and innovative media awareness. Preston North End and SpudBros - a partnership to savour.”

Launch event

To celebrate the launch of the home kit and the partnership between PNE and SpudBros, a launch event will be held at Deepdale to give fans the opportunity to get their hands on the club’s new attire for the first time. The event will take place on Saturday, June 28 between 10am and 3pm and first team players will be in attendance.

The first 2,000 people to purchase a 2025/26 home shirt on Saturday will be given a voucher in the shop to be redeemed at the SpudBros tram, which will be in place at Deepdale, in exchange for a world-famous potato – valid only on Saturday.

More information about Saturday’s launch event can be found on pne.com