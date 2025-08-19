Thieves cut holes into garage doors in Foulridge and Trawden as police link incident to quad bike theft
Police believe the crime may be linked to six men who were seen in Trawden in the early hours of Monday morning trying car doors.
A quad bike was also reported stolen in Foulridge around the same time.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Please check your security measures and if you have a garage door like this it may be worth trying to add more security to it.”
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may help identify the suspects or a vehicle involved is asked to email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.