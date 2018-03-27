Thief-fighter Paul Cardwell lands prestigious charity award

A crime fighting volunteer has received national recognition for his dedication tackling shoplifters who blighted a city charity shop.
Paul Cardwell beat off competition from across the country to be named Volunteer Newcomer of the Year in PDSA’s annual Volunteer Awards. The 50-year-old joined the PDSA’s Orchard Street shop team six months ago at a time when it was regularly targeted by thieves stealing stock and items donated to the veterinary charity.
“When I heard about the situation with the shoplifters I wanted to do something to help,” explained Paul. “The work I’ve been doing is relatively simple but I’m glad it’s making a difference.
“The great thing about volunteering is that you’re part of a team and I’d encourage anyone to give it a go.”
Paul uses the local CCTV to monitor activity around shop, relieving management of the burden of having to watch out for light-fingered opportunists.
Manager of Preston PDSA, Michelle Littlefair, said: “When Paul started we had a problem with theft in store and we were being targeted by shoplifters.
“He offered to become a volunteer loss prevention office and made it is duty to patrol the shop during busy periods watching for suspicious activity and monitoring valuable items.”
Paul was presented with a trophy, framed certificate and a £50 Pets at home voucher last Friday by PDSA Retail Central Operations Manager, Toria Salisbury-Scott.