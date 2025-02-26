These were the scenes after a man was stabbed near a B&M store in Preston city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:17 BST

A man was taken to hospital in a “very poorly” condition following a stabbing near a B&M store in Preston city centre.

The victim was attacked near the shop in Carlisle Street at around 12.40pm today.

These were the scenes following the incident:

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg near the B&M store in Carlisle Street at around 12.40pm on February 26.

