These were the scenes following the incident:
A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg near the B&M store in Carlisle Street at around 12.40pm on February 26. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
He was taken to hospital where police described his condition as “very poorly”. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
A man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery following the attack. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard