House prices

These are the twenty most expensive streets in Preston

Come with us as we have a drive around Preston's most exclusive post codes

These figures are based on Zoopla's 'Zed Index' and is based on their records of average house prices

Average house price GBP 1,501,000

1. Vicarage Lane, Churchtown, Preston, PR3

Average house price: GBP 931,000

2. Westby Mills, Westby, Preston, PR4

Average house price: GBP 845,000

3. Whittingham Lane, Haighton, Preston, PR2

Average house price: GBP 797,000

4. Cross Lane, Treales, Preston, PR4

