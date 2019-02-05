These are the North West's HMV stores set to close as Preston and Blackpool are saved

HMV has announced the 27 stores which are to be closed down after it was bought by a Canadian firm.

The collapsed music chain was bought by Canadian firm Sunrise Records earlier this morning, beating off competition such as Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

27 HMV stores are to be closed.

Sunrise Records will buy 100 stores out of administration, securing 1,487 jobs however 27 'under-performing' stores will close, resulting in 455 redundancies.

HMV has a number of stores across Lancashire including Preston, Blackpool and Lancaster.

The stores in the North West which will be closed are Southport, Manchester Trafford Centre and the Fopp-branded store in Manchester.

Administrators KPMG, who ran the business until a buyer could be found, told staff earlier today which stores will be lost.

The company collapsed into administration for the second time in six years in December putting 2,200 jobs at risk. Stores remain open while negotiations are held with suppliers and bids are considered.

The 100 existing stores could be rebranded as Sunrise Records.

Canadian entrepreneur Doug Putman, 34, bought the retail chain Sunrise Records in 2014 and also bought HMV's Canadian business in 2017,

Mr Putman is also President of Everest Toys, the largest toys and games distribution company in North America.

The UK stores expected to close are:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter, Princesshay

Fopp, Bristol

Fopp, Glasgow Byres

Fopp, Manchester

Fopp, Oxford

Glasgow, Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester, Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street

Peterborough, Queensgate

Plymouth, Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield, Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge

Uxbridge

Watford

Westfield

Wimbledon