These are the Lancashire roads which will be resurfaced in the next twelve months

Almost £10m of road resurfacing projects has been unveiled by Lancashire County Council.
The authority has laid out how it intends to spend an overall £43m maintenance and transport budget for roads and footpaths, as well as upgrading traffic lights and improving drainage and bridges.
But an increase in structural defects on roads and pavements will see £800,000 moved from general improvement schemes to repair more major faults.
The biggest single project approved by cabinet members is the resurfacing of Leyland Lane in South Ribble, which will cost £428,000.
Highways officers have identified 14 A, B or C-classification routes which will be resurfaced and 44 which will receive so-called ‘surface dressing’ to ward off future deterioration. Dozens of unclassified roads will also receive attention.
Cabinet member for highways at the Conservative-run authority, Keith Iddon, admitted that the list was “not going to please everybody”. But the meeting heard that the schemes had been drawn up on the basis of the biggest priorities facing the network.
The budget includes the cost of reacting to problems as they develop and papers presented to the cabinet meeting confirm that the council will continue to use the jet spray patching method of pothole repair which it introduced last year.
The total funding pot includes £14m from the government’s highways maintenance incentive fund which recognises efficient use of previous allocations of cash. A separate £12m fund has been reserved for transport capital projects, including road and cycling safety schemes which will each receive £500,000.
Labour opposition leader Azhar Ali raised concern that the current system for identifying when potholes should be filled was not appropriate for the particular problem facing cobbled streets in parts of East Lancashire.
“The tramac is falling away and the highways department says it is doesn’t meet the intervention level [of the pothole being at least 40mm deep]. But it never will, because there was only about 5mm of tar put on it in the first place,” he said.
County Coun Iddon said he would try to address the issue, but County Coun Driver added that officers should be left to “identify the priorities”.
WHERE THE ROAD REPAIR CASH IS BEING SPENT
BURNLEY
Resurfacing
Colne Road A682 – Entwistle Street to Disraili Street
Surface dressing
Manchester Road A682 – Rossendale Road north to Spring Hill Road
Halifax Road – Robin House Lane to Black House Lane
CHORLEY
Resurfacing
Spendmore Lane B5251 – Spendmore Lane roundabout to 391m past Mill Street, then no. 302, Spendmore Lane to Preston Road
Surface dressing
Finngton Lane A674 – Bolton Road to Moulden Brow
Preston Road A49 – Wigan boundary to Spendmore Lane
Spendmore Lane – Lower Burgh Way to Spendmore Lane roundabout and Regent Street (after the bridge) to outside house no. 302
Rivington Lane – Sheep House Lane to the county boundary
Park Hall Road – Wood Lane to Mill Lane
Back Lane and Fiddlers Lane – A6 to A6
FYLDE
Resurfacing
South Promenade – Cartmell Road to Fairhaven Road
Cropper Road – A5230 roundabout to 23m north of Whitehill Road roundabout
Surface dressing
Blackpool Road A583 – railway bridge/Kirkham test centre to Preston Old Road, excluding Freckleton Road junction
Lytham Road A584 Lytham – Hope Church/Lytham Christian Centre to Boundary Road
Forest Drive – Blackpool Road to Moorfield Drive
HYNDBURN
Resurfacing
Lime Street – full length
LANCASTER
Surface dressing
Littlefell Lane – Blea Tarn Road to Langthwaite terrace houses
Lancaster Road – Heaton Bottom Road to Mill Hill House
Main Street – Sand Lane to The Roods
Rakehouse Brow – Rigg Lane to Abbeystead Lane
Lancaster Road A588 – Pinewood Close, heading north to A6 roundabout
PENDLE
Resurfacing
Albert Street – Every Street to Clayton Street
Lane House Lane – no. 24 to the bridge at the side of no. Ryecroft
Surface dressing
Old Stone Trough Lane – Cob Lane to 200m south of Mere Grange
Beverley Road – Barnoldswick Road to Gisburn Road
Higham Hall Road – full length
PRESTON
Resurfacing
St. George’s Road – Deepdale Road to St Pauls Road
Surface dressing
Inglewhite Road – Horns Lane to Belmont Garage
St Georges Road – Garstang Road to St Paul’s Road
Deepdale Road A6063 – Blackpool Road to Stanley Street
Lewth Lane/ Moorside Lane/ Woodplumpton Road B5269/B5411 – Brook House/Woodsfold Bridge South to Whittle Hill
Regent Drive – Garstang Road to Blackbull Lane
Thorntrees Avenue – Blackpool Road to Hawthorn Crescent
RIBBLE VALLEY
Resurfacing
Clitheroe Road – Ashridge House to Grindleton Road
High Cliffe Greaves – Whitehall Lane to Smallden Lane
Surface dressing
Ribble Lane – Chatburn Old Road to the bridge
Sabden Road – Clitheroe Road to Portfield Road
Further Lane – junction of Goosefoot Lane/Nabshead to Stanley House Hotel
Whalley Road – Elker Lane to the roundabout, to Calder Vale after the bridge
Clitheroe Road – from bridge over river to Ashridge House
Bolton By Bowland Road – Holden Lane to Sawley Road
Simonstone Lane – Blackburn Road to Whalley Road
Rimmington Lane – Pendle Road, heading north to A682 Burnley Road
Sawley Road – from Main Street to Sawley Bridge
Back Lane – surface dressing Town End to Wood House Lane
Whitewell Road – Hall Hill to Dunsop Road
ROSSENDALE
Resurfacing
Burnley Road East B6238 – Shawclough Mews to Rock Bridge Fold
Barnes Avenue, Hargreaves Drive, Howath Avenue and Barritt Road – full lengths of Barnes Avenue, Hargreaves Drive, Howath Avenue, Barritt Road
Oaklands Road – Oaklands Road to Woodlands Road
Union Road – no. 9 to cycleway at side of no. 43, also including Lower Cribden Avenue to no.5
Bleakholt Road – Rochdale Road to Bury Old Road
Surface dressing
Rochdale Road A671 – no. 391, Rochdale Road to Pennine Road
Market Street A671 – Lloyd Street to Stoneyroyd
Newchurch Road – full length
Haslingden Old Road – High Street to east to traffic lights at end
Rochdale Road A680 – full length: Rochdale boundary, heading north to Gincroft Lane
SOUTH RIBBLE
Resurfacing
Station Road B6258 – level crossing to A6 traffic lights
Croston Road – Leyland Lane to Farrington Road roundabout
Surface dressing
Dunkirk Lane B5248 – Leyland Lane to Paul’s Farm
Carrwood Road – London Way to the end
Longmeanygate – Dunkirk Lane to Midge Hall Lane
Midge Hall Lane – Longmeanygate to Moss House/end of previous surface dressing treatment
Branch Road – Brittania Gallery to Preston New Road (crossing district border with Ribble Valley)
WEST LANCASHIRE
Resurfacing
Junction Lane B5241 Burscough and Rufford – Heather Close to Gower Gardens
Liverpool Road A59 Burscough and Rufford – Rivington Drive to outside number 136
Spar Lane – Hall Lane to Vale Lane not including roundabout in the middle
Surface dressing
Liverpool Road A506 – Long Lane to Church Road
Briars Lane A5209 – Briars Brook to roundabout after petrol station
Bold Lane – Smithy Lane to Winifred Lane
Sandy Lane – Bold Lane to the railway bridge
Junction Lane B5241 – south of Heather Close and then Gower Gardens to mini roundabout at junction with Briars Lane
Ryburn Road – Dyers Lane to Blackmoss Lane
WYRE
Resurfacing
Hall Lane, St Michaels Road and Pinfold Lane – Corner Wood up to and including Pinfold Road and St Michaels Road
Lawsons Road B5439 – Leslie Avenue to Holly Road
Oldfield Crescent/Brockholes Crescent/Holts Lane – Brockholes Crescent to and including Oldfield Crescent, Holts Lane, Brockholes Crescent
Cleveleys Avenue – West Drive to Egermont Avenue
Horse Park Lane – Garstang Road to Lancaster Road
Surface dressing
Hall Lane, St Michael’s Road and Pinfold Lane – Corner Wood up to and including Pinfold Road and St Michael’s Road
Lawsons Road B5439 – Victoria Road East to Leslie Avenue and from Holly Road to Fleetwood Road North
Carr Lane/Shard Lane A588 – Shard Road to Smithy Road
Moss Lane/ Hornby Lane – from Hornby Lane to B5269
Woodfold Lane – full length