These are the Lancashire roads which will be resurfaced in the next twelve months

Almost £10m of road resurfacing projects has been unveiled by Lancashire County Council.

The authority has laid out how it intends to spend an overall £43m maintenance and transport budget for roads and footpaths, as well as upgrading traffic lights and improving drainage and bridges.

But an increase in structural defects on roads and pavements will see £800,000 moved from general improvement schemes to repair more major faults.

The biggest single project approved by cabinet members is the resurfacing of Leyland Lane in South Ribble, which will cost £428,000.

Highways officers have identified 14 A, B or C-classification routes which will be resurfaced and 44 which will receive so-called ‘surface dressing’ to ward off future deterioration. Dozens of unclassified roads will also receive attention.

Cabinet member for highways at the Conservative-run authority, Keith Iddon, admitted that the list was “not going to please everybody”. But the meeting heard that the schemes had been drawn up on the basis of the biggest priorities facing the network.

The budget includes the cost of reacting to problems as they develop and papers presented to the cabinet meeting confirm that the council will continue to use the jet spray patching method of pothole repair which it introduced last year.

The total funding pot includes £14m from the government’s highways maintenance incentive fund which recognises efficient use of previous allocations of cash. A separate £12m fund has been reserved for transport capital projects, including road and cycling safety schemes which will each receive £500,000.

Labour opposition leader Azhar Ali raised concern that the current system for identifying when potholes should be filled was not appropriate for the particular problem facing cobbled streets in parts of East Lancashire.

“The tramac is falling away and the highways department says it is doesn’t meet the intervention level [of the pothole being at least 40mm deep]. But it never will, because there was only about 5mm of tar put on it in the first place,” he said.

County Coun Iddon said he would try to address the issue, but County Coun Driver added that officers should be left to “identify the priorities”.

WHERE THE ROAD REPAIR CASH IS BEING SPENT

BURNLEY

Resurfacing

Colne Road A682 – Entwistle Street to Disraili Street

Surface dressing

Manchester Road A682 – Rossendale Road north to Spring Hill Road

Halifax Road – Robin House Lane to Black House Lane

CHORLEY

Resurfacing

Spendmore Lane B5251 – Spendmore Lane roundabout to 391m past Mill Street, then no. 302, Spendmore Lane to Preston Road

Surface dressing

Finngton Lane A674 – Bolton Road to Moulden Brow

Preston Road A49 – Wigan boundary to Spendmore Lane

Spendmore Lane – Lower Burgh Way to Spendmore Lane roundabout and Regent Street (after the bridge) to outside house no. 302

Rivington Lane – Sheep House Lane to the county boundary

Park Hall Road – Wood Lane to Mill Lane

Back Lane and Fiddlers Lane – A6 to A6

FYLDE

Resurfacing

South Promenade – Cartmell Road to Fairhaven Road

Cropper Road – A5230 roundabout to 23m north of Whitehill Road roundabout

Surface dressing

Blackpool Road A583 – railway bridge/Kirkham test centre to Preston Old Road, excluding Freckleton Road junction

Lytham Road A584 Lytham – Hope Church/Lytham Christian Centre to Boundary Road

Forest Drive – Blackpool Road to Moorfield Drive

HYNDBURN

Resurfacing

Lime Street – full length

LANCASTER

Surface dressing

Littlefell Lane – Blea Tarn Road to Langthwaite terrace houses

Lancaster Road – Heaton Bottom Road to Mill Hill House

Main Street – Sand Lane to The Roods

Rakehouse Brow – Rigg Lane to Abbeystead Lane

Lancaster Road A588 – Pinewood Close, heading north to A6 roundabout

PENDLE

Resurfacing

Albert Street – Every Street to Clayton Street

Lane House Lane – no. 24 to the bridge at the side of no. Ryecroft

Surface dressing

Old Stone Trough Lane – Cob Lane to 200m south of Mere Grange

Beverley Road – Barnoldswick Road to Gisburn Road

Higham Hall Road – full length

PRESTON

Resurfacing

St. George’s Road – Deepdale Road to St Pauls Road

Surface dressing

Inglewhite Road – Horns Lane to Belmont Garage

St Georges Road – Garstang Road to St Paul’s Road

Deepdale Road A6063 – Blackpool Road to Stanley Street

Lewth Lane/ Moorside Lane/ Woodplumpton Road B5269/B5411 – Brook House/Woodsfold Bridge South to Whittle Hill

Regent Drive – Garstang Road to Blackbull Lane

Thorntrees Avenue – Blackpool Road to Hawthorn Crescent

RIBBLE VALLEY

Resurfacing

Clitheroe Road – Ashridge House to Grindleton Road

High Cliffe Greaves – Whitehall Lane to Smallden Lane

Surface dressing

Ribble Lane – Chatburn Old Road to the bridge

Sabden Road – Clitheroe Road to Portfield Road

Further Lane – junction of Goosefoot Lane/Nabshead to Stanley House Hotel

Whalley Road – Elker Lane to the roundabout, to Calder Vale after the bridge

Clitheroe Road – from bridge over river to Ashridge House

Bolton By Bowland Road – Holden Lane to Sawley Road

Simonstone Lane – Blackburn Road to Whalley Road

Rimmington Lane – Pendle Road, heading north to A682 Burnley Road

Sawley Road – from Main Street to Sawley Bridge

Back Lane – surface dressing Town End to Wood House Lane

Whitewell Road – Hall Hill to Dunsop Road

ROSSENDALE

Resurfacing

Burnley Road East B6238 – Shawclough Mews to Rock Bridge Fold

Barnes Avenue, Hargreaves Drive, Howath Avenue and Barritt Road – full lengths of Barnes Avenue, Hargreaves Drive, Howath Avenue, Barritt Road

Oaklands Road – Oaklands Road to Woodlands Road

Union Road – no. 9 to cycleway at side of no. 43, also including Lower Cribden Avenue to no.5

Bleakholt Road – Rochdale Road to Bury Old Road

Surface dressing

Rochdale Road A671 – no. 391, Rochdale Road to Pennine Road

Market Street A671 – Lloyd Street to Stoneyroyd

Newchurch Road – full length

Haslingden Old Road – High Street to east to traffic lights at end

Rochdale Road A680 – full length: Rochdale boundary, heading north to Gincroft Lane

SOUTH RIBBLE

Resurfacing

Station Road B6258 – level crossing to A6 traffic lights

Croston Road – Leyland Lane to Farrington Road roundabout

Surface dressing

Dunkirk Lane B5248 – Leyland Lane to Paul’s Farm

Carrwood Road – London Way to the end

Longmeanygate – Dunkirk Lane to Midge Hall Lane

Midge Hall Lane – Longmeanygate to Moss House/end of previous surface dressing treatment

Branch Road – Brittania Gallery to Preston New Road (crossing district border with Ribble Valley)

WEST LANCASHIRE

Resurfacing

Junction Lane B5241 Burscough and Rufford – Heather Close to Gower Gardens

Liverpool Road A59 Burscough and Rufford – Rivington Drive to outside number 136

Spar Lane – Hall Lane to Vale Lane not including roundabout in the middle

Surface dressing

Liverpool Road A506 – Long Lane to Church Road

Briars Lane A5209 – Briars Brook to roundabout after petrol station

Bold Lane – Smithy Lane to Winifred Lane

Sandy Lane – Bold Lane to the railway bridge

Junction Lane B5241 – south of Heather Close and then Gower Gardens to mini roundabout at junction with Briars Lane

Ryburn Road – Dyers Lane to Blackmoss Lane

WYRE

Resurfacing

Hall Lane, St Michaels Road and Pinfold Lane – Corner Wood up to and including Pinfold Road and St Michaels Road

Lawsons Road B5439 – Leslie Avenue to Holly Road

Oldfield Crescent/Brockholes Crescent/Holts Lane – Brockholes Crescent to and including Oldfield Crescent, Holts Lane, Brockholes Crescent

Cleveleys Avenue – West Drive to Egermont Avenue

Horse Park Lane – Garstang Road to Lancaster Road

Surface dressing

Hall Lane, St Michael’s Road and Pinfold Lane – Corner Wood up to and including Pinfold Road and St Michael’s Road

Lawsons Road B5439 – Victoria Road East to Leslie Avenue and from Holly Road to Fleetwood Road North

Carr Lane/Shard Lane A588 – Shard Road to Smithy Road

Moss Lane/ Hornby Lane – from Hornby Lane to B5269

Woodfold Lane – full length