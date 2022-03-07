We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, MARCH 7

Caravan fire in Rawtenstall

Two fire engines from Rawtenstall attended a caravan fire in Whinberry Avenue at around 3.25am.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

Road traffic collision in Darwen

Three fire engines from Darwen and Blackburn attended a road traffic collision in Highfield Road at around 7.35am.

The incident involved one car and a motorbike.

Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and assessed one casualty.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 40 minutes.

Domestic building fire in Preston

Two fire engines from Leyland and Tarleton attended a domestic building fire in Cottage Lane, Croston, at around 8.15am.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

Road traffic collision in Weeton

Two fire engines from South Shore and Wesham attended a road traffic collision in Mythop Road at around 10.20am.

They were supported by multiple Urban Search and Rescue vehicles from Chorley.

The incident involved a car and one lorry, according to the fire service.

Firefighters assisted medical personnel and worked to make the scene safe.

Two casualties were treated by paramedics before being conveyed to hospital.

Crews were in attendance for one hour and 30 minutes.

