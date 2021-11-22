We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

- Fire breaks out in Preston home with seven engines attending

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services were called to the property in the middle of the night.

In the early hours of this morning, (November 22), seven fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Leyland, Wesham, Chorley, Longridge, an aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Preston, and two command units from Fulwood and Blackburn, attended a domestic building fire on Fylde Road in Preston.

The emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a kitchen, at 1:56 am.

Firefighters were in attendance for two hours, and used two breathing apparatus, as well as one positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire - read more.

