We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:

MONDAY, JANUARY 31

- Domestic building fire in South Shore

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore, together with an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool, attended a domestic building fire in Trent Road at around 7.45am.

The incident involved a bathroom inside a first floor flat.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and two positive pressure ventilation units to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were in attendance for two hours and ten minutes.

Police were called to help with the fire investigation.

Click HERE to read more about this incident.

- Domestic building fire in Burnley

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Burnley attended a domestic building fire in Bamburgh Drive at around 1.25pm.

The incident involved a bedroom of a domestic property.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 35 minutes.

- Road traffic collision in Lancaster

Three fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a road traffic collision in Caton Road at around 1.50pm.

The incident involved two vehicles.

One casualty received treatment from paramedics.

Crews were in attendance for approximately 20 minutes.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

- Domestic building fire in Cleveleys

Two fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended a domestic building fire in Whiteside Way at around 1.40pm.

The incident involved the ground floor of a domestic property.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel, and two dry powder extinguishers to extinguish the flames.

One casualty received oxygen therapy after suffering smoke inhalation.

Crews remained in attendance for approximately four hours.

- Gas leak in Blackpool

Two fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes attended a gas leak on the Promenade at around 3.15pm.

The gas leak was reportedly confined to the property's basement and was believed to have been caused by a "damaged internal pipe".

Firefighters evacuated neighbouring properties as a precaution before using gas monitors to assess the situation.

They remained in attendance for approximately three and a half hours.

Click HERE to read the full story.

- Domestic building fire in Burnley

Two fire engines from Burnley attended a domestic building fire in Blacker Street at around 5.20pm.

The incident involved a bin inside a domestic flat.

Firefighters used water to extinguish the flames.

They also administered oxygen therapy to one casualty suffering from smoke inhalation

. Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

- Fire in the open in Burnley

Four fire engines from Nelson, Hyndburn, and Rawtenstall attended a fire in the open in Accrington Road at around 5.35pm.

The incident involved an area to the rear of a commercial property.

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for approximately half an hour.

- Vehicle fire in Preston

One fire engine from Penwortham attended a vehicle fire in Admiral Way at around 8.20pm.

The incident involved one vehicle that was well alight off the roadway when crews arrived.

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for half an hour.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 2

- Domestic building fire in Poulton-le-Fylde

Three engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a domestic building fire in Royston Road at around 7.30am.

Two casualties were rescued by firefighters.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and two triple extension ladders to extinguish the flames.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.