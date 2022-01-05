These are the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service crews have tackled this week - Monday, January 3 to Friday, January 7, 2021
Here is the latest round-up of incidents that crews from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have tackled this week.
We will update this story each day with the latest from the fire service:
MONDAY, JANUARY 3
- Road traffic collision in Paythorne
Two fire engines from Barnoldswick and Nelson were called to a road traffic collision at the junction of Bracewell Road and Skipton Road at around 2.40pm.
Firefighters released one casualty from a vehicle using cutting equipment before handing them into the care of paramedics.
- Kitchen fire in Colne
Two fire engines from Colne were called to a kitchen fire in a house in Varley Street at around 8.15pm.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
- Domestic building fire in Blackburn
Two fire engines from Blackburn attended a domestic building fire in Bank Terrace at around 9pm.
The incident involved a brazier and was extinguished by firefighters using one hose reel.
Crews were in attendance for approximately ten minutes.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 4
- Domestic building fire in Lancaster
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended a domestic building fire in Windermere Road at around 11.10am.
The fire involved the ground floor of a terraced property.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one positive pressure ventilation unit, and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the flames.
They were in attendance for around an hour.
- Commercial building fire in Blackburn
Four fire engines from Darwen, Blackburn and Hyndburn were called to a commercial fire in Lindisfarne Avenue at around 6.25pm.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire was launched.
