Imran Najeeb, Manager at Skipton Building Society which won Best Business Overall said: “We pride ourselves on our customer service and I’m really proud of the team. A big thank you to all our members as well - that’s why we do this.”placeholder image
These are the 9 best places in Burnley for customer service - see who won

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST

Burnley’s top ranking shops, restaurants and bars, service providers, local organisations and businesses have been revealed at the town’s second Customer Service Excellence Awards.

Hosted by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by key sponsors Charter Walk Shopping Centre, Anchor Group Services, ONBRAND4U, and Castlegate Security Services, the event highlighted the exceptional efforts of staff members, retailers, businesses, organisations, service providers and hospitality venues, in delivering top-tier customer experiences across the town.

Conducted by respected industry market research experts, Storecheckers, over 90 stores, restaurants, organisations and business providers in Burnley town centre received ‘mystery shop’ visits last year, which were followed by insights from a panel of professional judges and a public vote to determine this year’s winners across nine competitive categories.

Themed Burnley BID’s Blooming Brilliant Customer Service Excellence Awards, the winners of each category were announced at a glittering award ceremony at Burnley’s Mechanics Theatre last week.

Burnley BID Project Manager, Laura Diffey, said: “This was a fantastic celebration of Burnley’s incredible businesses, organisation and the passionate individuals behind them. The atmosphere was brilliant, and it was wonderful to see so many people come together to recognise the dedication and hard work that goes into delivering outstanding customer service in our town. These awards truly highlight why Burnley is such a special place to shop, dine and visit.”

To see who won what, click on the pages below

Jamie Ninnis from The Perfume Shop was the winner of the Employee of the Year Award. Jamie said: “I couldn’t be more thankful to the manager of The Perfume Shop, Danielle, who nominated me. I always try and put 110% in and I love working with customers. I absolutely love my job!”

1. Jamie Ninnis of The Perfume Shop, The Mall

Bar Mojitos won the title of Best Licensed Premise.

2. Bar Mojitos, Ormerod Street

Next in Curzon Street won the Best National Retailer award.

3. Next, Curzon Street

Best Independent Retailer – Florist Lancashire

4. Florist Lancashire, Kierby Walk

