Finding somewhere that does a decent pizza can take time. Crust us to do the hard work, so you dough have to with this gallery of some of the best pizzas in and around Preston and the surrounding areas, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Volare 458 Blackpool Road, Preston PR2 1HX | Average rating: 5/5 | "The tastiest pizzas i have had from a takeaway, Italian restaurant quality. I will be back for more!"

2. Papas Takeaway 74 liverpool road, Longton, Preston | Average rating: 5/5 | "We use Papas regularly and are never disappointed. Brilliant food. Would recommend everyone to try it."

3. Marino's 156 Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AH | Average rating: 4.5/5 | "This family run restaurant is good value for money and most of all fantastic food, my most favourite Italian to date love it!"

4. Totto's Mediterranean Turkish Delight 2 Fleet Street, Preston PR1 2UT | Average rating: 4.5/5 | "Excellent service and and friendly staff food is amazing would recommend have excellent variety and resonal price would go back"

