There's no escaping Christmas today so join in the fun - there's science, Spain, music and games

Five things to do today....

Science(ish) Podcast

Grown-ups have been taking-over the Science and Industry Museum, Manchester!

And the children’s favourite destination is opening late for another evening of adult fun, learning and socialising.

Tonight TV presenter Rick Edwards (pictured) and editor of The New Scientist journal, Dr Michael Brooks present a live edition of the Science(ish) Podcast, an increasingly popular look at the science lurking within the scripts of famous films.

Find full details at www.scienceandindustrymuseum.org.uk.

A Guardian Concert Band Christmas

The Guardian Concert Band invite you to join them tonight at Fairhaven Methodist Church, Lytham St. Annes, for some Music for Christmas. Tickets are £5 for adults, £1 for children including refreshments and the concert starts at 7.30pm.

Christmas Zumba-Thon

Join the UCLan, Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre’s amazing Zumba Instructors tonight for a special Christmas Zumbathon. Grab yourself a free t-shirt and dance off some of those early mince pies. See www.facebook.com/pg/UCLanSTFSC/events.

Christmas Food Bingo

Get Christmas dinner sorted with the Church Lads and Church Girls Brigade in Longridge as they host their annual Christmas Food Bingo at Longridge Civic Hall, tonight from 6.30pm. Entry is 50p, there’s a raffle and refreshments too.

A Taste of Spain at Christmas

Say feliz Navidad to friends and family after this workshop at Priory Lane Library, Penwortham. Today from 1pm you can discover a flavour of the language, lifestyle and food of Spain at Christmas time. Call 0333 003 1717 for more details.

