There's Christmas crafts, carols a cuppa on offer

Royal Institution Christmas Lecture Live Screening

One more special evening treat for adults and young people has been added to the winter programme at Manchester’s much-loved Science and Industry Museum.

This year’s Royal Institution Christmas Lecture ‘Secrets and lies: the hidden power of maths’ by renowned mathematician, TV and radio personality, Dr. Hannah Fry is being beamed exclusively to the museum tonight.

Tickets for the event are available from my.scienceand

industrymuseum.org.uk priced at £3 for ages 11+ and £6 for over 18s, with complimentary tickets available for carers.

Christmas Centrepiece

Enjoy a fabulous evening tonight making gorgeous fresh Christmas centre pieces, tutored by Hannah from Millefiori & Modello Florists. Materials, tools fizz, coffee and cake are all included in the price of £35 per person. Call 07584 709585 to book.

Lancaster Chess Club

Escape the Christmas brain fog and exercise your grey matter with Lancaster Chess Club. They meet every Tuesday until early May, 7.30pm at the Reform Club, Great John Street/Stonewell in Lancaster. Call 01524 884327 for more details.

Festive Afternoon Tea and Singalong

Older people from the Chorley area are invited to enjoy a free Festive Afternoon Tea and Singalong with Vincents Solicitors and Age UK Lancashire. The event is being held at the charity’s Lifestyle Centre in Gillibrand Street today, 3-5pm.

Candlelit Christmas Carols

There will be entertainment and a festive singalong tonight as the annual Candlelit Christmas Carols take place from 7pm at The Plungington Hotel on Lytham Road in Preston. Wrap up as it’s in the garden around the camp fire! Call 01772 712000

