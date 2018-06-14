Theatre project asks how to measure success - money, time or smiles?

Have your say

A new physical theatre performance, supported by the Grand, will question the ‘work-life balance’ in the modern world.

Presented by The Knotted Project, The Commuters uses real life comment, with dynamic choreography and projection to ask the question: “Do we live to work, or work to live?”

See the show at the Grand Theare, Blackpool, tomorrow and Saturday at 7pm.

A spokesman said: “In a world where emails and social media follow us around on our phones, is the digital world we live in, changing the way we work?

“How do we measure success? Money in the bank? Time on our hands? Smiles?

“Follow a group of friends, constantly hired and fired, stuck in the void between their bank balances and their diminishing social lives.

“As they battle against nightmare bosses, ill fitting suits and their social media history, will they ever find the illusive ‘Work-Life Balance’.

“Does it even exist?”

The Knotted Project are based in the North West, and was established by Simon McElligott and Natalie Morrell, who met while training at London’s East 15 Acting School.

They said: “As we graduated and entered the professional industry, we were driven to make our own theatre with a unique identity.

“Since 2013, we have built a fantastic network and gained a strong reputation for delivering original, innovative theatre with a unique style and inimitable sense of humour in the North of England.

“Collaboration is a huge part of what we do and we are very proud to connect with leading artists and venues in the North West, pushing us to achieve our goals.

“We are very proud to have been funded by Arts Council England on a number of projects.”

Call 01253 290190 to book.