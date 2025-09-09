The worst 10 secondary schools in and around Preston revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

The Telegraph has published its 2025 GCSE league table, revealing the ten secondary schools in and around Preston with the lowest overall performance.

With Ofsted no longer issuing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has introduced a new ranking system for secondary schools, based on ten separate measures and a maximum possible score of 40.

Using 2023/24 academic year data, schools were scored across the following criteria:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Subject entry options (3 points)
  • Oversubscription rates (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Here are the ten secondary schools in and around Preston that ranked the lowest in this year’s league table, described as performing below average or well below average:

Crow Hills Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0JE | Penwortham Priory Academy was awarded a score of 18 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average.

1. Penwortham Priory Academy

Aldwych Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 1SL | Ashton Community Science College was awarded a score of 20 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average.

2. Ashton Community Science College

Lawrence Avenue, Preston, PR1 4LX | Christ the King Catholic High School was awarded a score of 18 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average.

3. Christ the King Catholic High School

Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9YR | Fulwood Academy was awarded a score of 17 out of 40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average.

4. Fulwood Academy

