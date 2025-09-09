With Ofsted no longer issuing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has introduced a new ranking system for secondary schools, based on ten separate measures and a maximum possible score of 40.
Using 2023/24 academic year data, schools were scored across the following criteria:
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Subject entry options (3 points)
- Oversubscription rates (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
Here are the ten secondary schools in and around Preston that ranked the lowest in this year’s league table, described as performing below average or well below average:
