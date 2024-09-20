The Taste of Bavaria is coming to Lancashire as Oktoberfest experience returns to Accrington Stanley
Get ready for a fun-packed evening of beer and Bratwursts as Oktoberfest returns in to Accrington for a night of amazing celebrations
The event will be held at Accrington Stanley’s world class venue, Coley’s bar on Friday October 18. The evening begin from 6pm when the doors to the venue are opened and the event will start at 8pm.
Warren Eastham, Commercial Director at Accrington Stanley, said: "We are really excited about the return of our Oktoberfest event. It was a massive success last year with people really embracing everything the event has to offer, and we are looking forward to seeing Coley's packed again this year.
Make sure you get your tickets before it's too late!”
The Venue at Stanley is located on Livingstone Road, Accrington.
The official Oktoberfest event is taking place in Munich, Bavaria for the 189th time this year, and as in Germany, those attending the Coley's Oktoberfest experience are once again being encouraged to dress to impress in their Lederhosen and Dirndl.
Coley's will be transformed into an evening of Bavarian-themed entertainment, including beer steins and live music from an extremely fun Bavarian Oompah band.
Tickets are £15 per person and includes a beer and a Bratwurst. Tickets can be purchased online here or from the Accrington Stanley retail store, or by calling 01254 356950 (option 1).
