The Stroke Association in Preston awarded funding to launch Active Lives After Stroke

The Stroke Association in Preston is celebrating after being awarded a grant of National Lottery funding to launch a new project: Active Lives After Stroke in the area.

The charity has been awarded £213,620 to support four projects across England, with the scheme at Heartbeat, Preston, being one of the chosen ones.

 Laura Coleman, volunteering and community officer for the Stroke Association, said: “Active Lives After Stroke is a project funded by Sport England to support stroke survivors to become active and stay active through peer support groups. Sessions are designed with stroke survivors to get people moving in a fun and friendly environment. We work with local activity providers and make sure all abilities are included in the sessions.”

Sport England’s executive director, Mike Diaper, said: “Support groups like this one in Preston play an important role in increasing and maintaining levels of physical activity amongst stroke survivors while at the same time helping them self-manage their condition.”

To find out more about joining Active Lives After Stroke as a stroke survivor or volunteer, email laura.coleman@stroke.org.uk or 07764 905 073.