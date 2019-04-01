The stars Com out for first event in the borough

The first ever South Ribble Comic Con rolled into town at the weekend.

Some of the stars scheduled to take part unfortunateyl could not make.

But others turned out - and organiser David Baber said everyone had a great time.

The event was held at South Ribble Tennis and Fitness Centre, Bamber Bridge on Sunday.

The headline guest Caroline Munro – known for being helicopter pilot Naomi, confidant of super villain Stromberg in the James Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me - sadly could not be there due to an illness.

Another guest Ross O’Hennessy, known as the Lord of Bones in hit show Game of Thrones, was forced to pull out.

But Chris Bunn - the original Stormtrooper in Star Wars – made it and was available for visitors to chat with.

And horror film actor Nathan Head also put in an appearance.

The event also hosted collection points, both food and money, to support those living on the streets in Leyland and wider South Ribble.

David Baber said holding the event on Mother’s Day did not help, but added: “It went down really well. We were down on about half of the guests but had other guests that came.

“Everybody still had a great time.”

And the highlights on the day? “Probably the competitions, getting prizes and joining in the fun and games,” he said.

He said the event would be back next year around the same time - but not on Mother’s Day.

“It will be either the week before or the week after,” said David.