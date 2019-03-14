The Stags Head in Goosnargh named best family friendly pub in the Star Pubs and Bars awards

The Stags Head, in Goosnargh, has gone from a closed pub to scooping a national award just 18 months after reopening.

The pub beat off stiff competition from 2,700 pubs to be named most family friendly pub last night at an awards ceremony, run by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars. The award was given out by comedian and actor Ed Byrne.

The judges inspected every area of The Stags Head from its food and drink to its entertainment and facilities as well as assessing it for its appeal to those without children.

Licensee Martin Sanderson said: “We’re over the moon about winning the Best Family Friendly Pub Award. It is recognition of our vision for a family friendly gastro pub. Before we had children, my wife Rowena and I used to enjoy going out to top pubs for meals. “When we had our own children, it was no longer as enjoyable as they weren’t set up for families. We had the idea to blend the two and it’s been a great success. Thank you to our staff and customers who have helped us on this journey.”

Lawson Mountstevens, managing director of Star Pubs & Bars said: “Congratulations to Martin and Rowena and their team on a well-deserved win. Their standards and attention to detail are exceptional, even going to the extent of incubating chicks for the petting area so they hatched in time for Easter. They have created a top quality village pub.”

Read more: Investment pays off for new gastro pub the Stags Head and Traditional sports day at The Stags Head in Goosnargh in aid of Derian House in Chorley

