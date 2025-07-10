The Perfume Shop has unveiled a brand new revamped store in a Lancashire town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Perfume Shop celebrated the new addition of another new and improved experiential store at The Perfume Shop at Burnley’s Charter Walk Shopping Centre.

What’s new about the store?

The iconic retailer revealed a new and improved customer experience with a stylish new layout and upgraded services including a digital screen, personalised ribbon machines, as well as offering The Perfume Shop’s signature expert fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase.

Staff at the newly revamped The Pefume Shop in Burnely on opening day. | submit

How did they celebrate the new store opening?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening was overseen by Lorna Store Manager, who has worked for The Perfume Shop for 18 years.

The new store marked the occasion with a bottle giveaway to the first 15 people who spent £80 across Saturday, July 5.

The bestsellers on the day of opening were Rabanne Invictus Victory Absolu, Armani Si Passione Red Musk & Montblanc Explorer Extreme.

What has been said about The Perfume Shop’s makeover?

Lorna said: “We have absolutely loved seeing familiar faces and new customers walk through our doors since the refit, there’s been such a buzz in the store! The transformation has brought a whole new character to the space, and it’s been brilliant watching people explore, spritz, and discover new favourites. Burnley’s perfume fans deserve the best, and we’re so proud to offer them a standout experience right in the heart of town.”

Why is The Perfume Shop revamping its stores?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Perfume Shop’s continuous expansions on new stores across the UK and re-fitting existing stores to ensure sustainability is always at the forefront.

With this, stores continue to benefit from factors such as energy efficient LED lighting throughout, which contributes to The Perfume Shop’s commitment in reducing their energy consumption by 30% by 2030 vs 2015.

All Principal Contractors are ISO14001 accredited to ensure their waste management on site is adhered to along with to control the ongoing environmental impact of their operations. Where possible, existing materials and equipment are retained or reused.