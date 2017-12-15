The perfect day in shades of autumn

The autumnal colours in the stunning grounds of Farington Lodge inspired Scott Dalton and Emily Haydock to host an autumn themed wedding.

The couple met while working at a distribution centre and Scott proposed completely out of the blue one night when they were washing up.

Scott and Emily Dalton

They had originally planned an outside wedding and although the rain held off on the day, the ground was too wet to walk on and so they tied the knot in the equally beautiful setting of Farington’s garden room.

Canapes and drinks were served on arrival before the ceremony got underway at 3pm. Afterwards guests enjoyed an afternoon tea wedding breakfast which brought a relaxing feel to the day. During the evening their was a hog roast supper.

Friends and family travelled from all over to be with Scott, who is originally from Spalding and Lincolnshire, and Emily on their special day.

The bride’s sister Hannah came up from Bournemouth and Scott’s identical twin brother flew from Poland to be there.

Emily, 27, an import and customs co-ordinator said: “Many people got confused with Scott having an identical twin brother and on the day of the wedding everybody was congratulating Luke mistaking him for Scott.

“We had two cousins playing violin and guitar as I walked down the aisle.

“They played an acoustic version of Elvis Presley Cant Help Falling in Love and as a surprise at the reception, some of my family had organised to sing the same song – it was very out of tune but lovely all the same.”

On the morning when they arrived home, they found confetti all over the house including drawers and even the mugs in the cupboards.

Their bedroom was also covered in more than 50 balloons filled with glitter which Emily’s aunt and uncle had filled specially.

Emily said: “It was a lovely day with our closest family and friends making lots of happy memories.”

And Scott, 29, a stock and systems manager added: “Jen, Alison and the team at Farington Lodge did a great job during the run up to the wedding and on the day and we appreciate all they did for us.”