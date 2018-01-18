The Park Medical Centre in Ashton launches charity partnership with Heartbeat

A Preston medical centre has announced its partnership with a heart charity which is celebrating its 40th year.

The Park Medical Practice, in Cottam Lane, Ashton, has decided to support Heartbeat during 2018 and have already raised £208.

Lisa Riding, Heartbeat fund-raiser, said: “I would like to thank everyone at The Park Medical Practice firstly for supporting Heartbeat this year and for raising a wonderful £208.13 by raffling off a Christmas hamper in the reception area of the surgery.

“The money raised will go towards the on-going work Heartbeat provides to local people that require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based Cardiac Rehabilitation programme, fully supervised by trained instructors, to those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke and supports those at risk of developing these conditions.”

If anyone would like to support Heartbeat call Lisa on 01772 717147 or email lisa.riding@heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk.