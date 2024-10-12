Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new requirement for a tethered design for plastic caps on drinks bottles has officially come into force in the EU - but not everyone is happy.

I remember the first time I came across one of the new lids.

To combat litter, caps and lids in the EU must be attached to plastic bottles and drink containers | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

I was confused, believing it must’ve been a manufacturing fault when the lid stayed attached, so I pulled it off without much thought.

But then I came across another and realised that this was no longer a factory error, but a new design.

Sneaking onto the soft drinks aisle over the past couple of years, the new caps feature extra strips of plastic which keep it attached to the bottle.

It’s part of an EU directive announced in 2018 that aims to reduce single-use plastic waste.

The law requires all beverage containers up to three litres to have a cap which remains attached to the bottle after opening.

Due to Brexit, this law is not binding on the UK, so you might be surprised to see that many bottles in British shops are still fitted with tethered caps.

The reason is that when companies started producing tethered caps it didn't make sense for them to produce different types of caps for both the UK and EU markets.

But the subtle change has sparked a large reaction, with many residents in Lancashire branding them as “awkward” and “annoying”.

Annette Blagden said: “They absolutely drive me nuts. About as much use as a chocolate fire-guard.”

Niel Driver agreed, saying that he “hates them”.

“It stops them closing properly,” he added.

Jo Kilpatrick said: “In theory it's a good idea. In reality it's incredibly hard to close the lid again and they often leak.

Michelle Wilson explained they’re “not good when you’ve got arthritis in your hands and fingers.”

The motivation behind the law itself is the EU's goal of ensuring all plastic products are 'easily recycled' by 2030.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Each year, around 359 million tonnes of plastic is produced worldwide, of which somewhere between 4.8 and 12.7 million tonnes ends up in the ocean.

According to the European Commission, plastic bottle caps make up more than four per cent of the plastic found on European beaches.

By ensuring the bottle and cap remain together, the EU hopes that both will make their way into the recycling.

John Hitchon said he thought the new caps were a “brilliant idea”.

“Don’t really understand what all the fuss is about,” he added.

Edward Ellis said: “It doesn't bother me, I always put the lid on if it's loose, just a habit I suppose.”

What do you think of the new lids? Let us know in the comments.