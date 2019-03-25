The moment a Blackpool and Preston dad saved his unborn son's life after he was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck

A university lecturer has spoken of the moment he potentially saved his unborn son’s life by unwrapping the umbilical cord from his neck when his wife suddenly went into labour at home.

Steve Canavan, 43, managed to remove the cord from baby Wilf’s neck as the 7lb tot decided to make a sudden entrance into the world in the bedroom of the couple’s home.

Seconds later, Wilf opened his eyes and let out a cry as Steve delivered the couple’s second child with the help of 999 operator Debbie, who was talking him through it step by step over the phone.

Steve, a journalism lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “You just have to do it. I never thought I would be capable of doing anything like that but it’s amazing what you have to do when there’s no other option.

“There was blood everywhere and suddenly the baby’s head popped out.

“I didn’t know whether to faint or cry or just to run away but I thought, I’ve got to do this.”

Steve and 32-year-old Liz, who works at County Hall, had been on two trips to the hospital over the previous 48 hours when Liz believed she was going into labour – only for the couple to be told she wasn’t ready.

They were sent home by Blackpool Victoria Hospital in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

But shortly after, Steve was woken by Liz when she knew the baby was arriving, leaving the couple with no option other than to call 999 for help.

Just 90 minutes later, baby Wilf Michael Gary Canavan was born at 4.23am – 15 minutes before paramedics arrived to take over from a relieved Steve.

The couple, who have been married for three-and-a-half years. have another child, two-year-old Mary who slept through the whole ordeal.

Steve, who has been praised by family and friends for his efforts, said: “If you told a few days ago, I would deliver my own baby I would think you were mad.

“But I can now say I have delivered a baby which is not something many blokes could say.”

The new parents, who live in St Annes, send their thanks to the North West Ambulance crew and the midwife, but send special thanks to Debbie.