The Lancashire Post is looking for the cutest and loveliest pets in Lancashire

Is your pet the perfect poser? Then this is the competition for you and your furry friend!

If you are the proud owner of a gorgeous pet, then take it along to Charnock Farm Pet Centre, Wigan Road, LeyLand, PR25 5DA to have their photograph professionally taken for FREE!

Pet Poser 2018 Winner Cal

All pets are invited to take part, from cute canines to cool cats, fluffy rabbits to handsome hamsters.

You could win some perfect pet prizes, including a portrait courtesy of Red Frog Photography, plus a trophy and a £25 gift card courtesy of Charnock Farm Pet Centre.

Red Frog Photography will have a studio set up in Charnock Farm Pet Centre from Wednesday February 13th to Saturday February 16th inclusive, between 10am and 4pm.

To enter, simply visit Charnock Farm Pet Centre on any of these dates.

No appointment is necessary and entering the competition is absolutely free of charge.

All pet photographs will be featured in the Lancashire Post, where readers will vote for their favourite pet!

Remember these dates for your diary for the chance for your pet to win the coveted prize of Lancashire’s Pet Poser 2019.

Usual Lancashire Post competition rules apply.

For further information call the Promotions Team on 01253 361844.

Charnock Farm Pet Centre

In January 2017 Charnock Farm Pet and Gift Centre came under new management as the Garden Centre Closed.

We open seven days a week, Monday – Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 5.30pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

The range of animal feeds and accessories has been carefully thought through to provide the needs of our customers and their furry/feathered friends.

There is an excellent friendly team ready to help, if you can’t find what you want then please do ask.

We have a pet Hotel called ‘Little Feet Animal Hotel’ and cater for all small animals and birds. During holiday times please book early to avoid disappointment.

We have a comprehensive selection of gifts in ‘Daisy Chain’.

Plenty of gift ideas await for Weddings, Babies, Birthdays and much more. We also have a Hermes parcel station; you can send your parcels from £2.95 and up to 15kg.

Why not come along and visit our resident parrots Jasper and Charlie, our budgie family and Theo the rabbit.

You can also buy some food to feed the ducks, fish and chickens.

There’s always plenty to do at ‘Charnock Farm Pet and Gift Centre’