The Intact Centre in Ingol awarded £50,000 National Lottery Grant

A community centre has been awarded a £50,000 grant to run a 12-month national heritage project.

This new grant, made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, has been awarded to The Intact Centre on Whitby Avenue in Ingol, which has been running for 25 years.

The project will focus on developing Natural Heritage, on Intact’s five-acre nature reserve, called Dob Croft, which is just on our doorstep.

Project manager Helen Dixon said: “Supported through The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the project will enable local people to volunteer in nature.

“It will encompass a wide range of fun and inclusive activities, such as: beekeeping, land management, willow weaving, surveying bats, encouraging birds back on the site, and providing a safe place for hedgehogs. The main reason for the funding and protecting of this land is to preserve the Great Crested Newt, which is an endangered species.

“Volunteers will help us to record our findings, take photos, keep a blog, learn new skills such as woodcrafts for making bird feeders, bat boxes and benches, and make willow domes.”

Denise Hartley MBE, chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery player’s and are confident the project will support volunteers to be active citizens with pride in their natural heritage.”